Irrfan Khan’s ‘Blackmail’ made a good start

Bollywood industry’s actor Irrfan Khan Starrer “Blackmail” is getting rave reviews from industry stalwarts such as Shabana Azmi and Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile at a special screening of the film, celebrities like Shabana Azmi, director David Dhawan, Omung Kumar, Vineet Kumar Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Swanand Kirkire were present.

As per report ‘Blackmail’ is a mad predictable script directed with such relish by Abhinay Deo, performed with unrestrained delight by a super ensemble cast led by Irrfan, Arunoday Singh and Divya Dutta. The movie has a strong social message for the society as a whole.

Moreover Lyricist and writer Swanand Kirkire called “Blackmail” as a “Waakda” film, which should not be missed. Accordingly filmmaker Omung Kumar found the film incredibly funny and he enjoyed watching it so much that he did not want the movie to end.

Apart from Irrfan, the film also features Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, and Omi Vaidya in prominent roles. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures the film directed by Abhinay Deo, was released on April 6 with a great start. Keep watching for more information.