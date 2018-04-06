Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ gets good response in China

According to sources Chinese moviegoers are complete Bollywood buffs and the box office performances of Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan starrer Dangal bear testimony to the aforementioned fact. Presently, Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium has earned over 100 crores in just three days.

Meanwhile after Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’, ‘Secret Superstar’ and Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Irrfan Khan’s ‘Hindi Medium’ has currently weaved magic in China. Accordingly the film has recently released in the neighboring country and has received a humungous response at the box office.

The film bankroller said there is a unique twist in this tale. Media reported that ‘Hindi Medium’ is content driven and even though Irrfan is an internationally recognized talent, the Chinese distribution body opted for our teaser concept which shows the feet of a man, one representing poverty and the other representing material wealth.

Further ‘Hindi Medium’ is a comedy drama set in the backdrop of Delhi. Moreover it revolves around husband and his wife who goes out of their way to get their daughter admitted to a big school and gives her the best education so that the elite in the city accept her.