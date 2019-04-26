IS chief Baghdadi reappears on video, vows revenge

London, April 29 (IANS) A man, appearing to be the Islamic State leader’s Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi, has appeared in a video posted on the terror group’s media network, vowing revenge for loss of the “caliphate’s territory” in Iraq and Syria, reports said on Monday.

In the video, Baghdadi, who was not been seen after announcing the “caliphate” across his group’s conquered parts of Syria and Iraq from Mosul in 2014, acknowledges defeat at at the group’s last stronghold in Syria and refers to the regime changes in Algeria and Sudan, the BBC reported.

There is also reference to the Easter Sunday carnage in Sri Lanka – which the IS has claimed responsibility for, but it is in audio form towards the end of the video and Baghdadi does not appear along side, which indicates it might have been added earlier.

The video, which IS says was shot this month, was posted on the group’s al-Furqan media network.

