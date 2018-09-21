Is Congress forming international mahagathbandhan against Modi, asks Shah

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi accusing him of speaking on the lines of Pakistan and asked the Congress President whether he was trying to forge an international alliance in the name of “Modi Hatao”.

“Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao. Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandh’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an international mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) against PM Modi,” Shah said in a tweet.

Shah’s remarks came amid a political war with Rahul Gandhi terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “thief” and “corrupt” in the Rafale deal as the BJP hit back saying the Gandhi family is out on bail and is the “source of all corruption in the country”.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, earlier, accused Rahul Gandhi of playing into the hands of Pakistan.

Congress Spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was quick to react on Shah’s attack, saying pseudo-nationalism was BJP’s old ploy.

“Amit Shahji, faced with charges of rampant corruption and crony capitalism, pseudo-nationalism is ur old ploy. Did you and PM form a Mahagathbandhan with Pak and ISI when- 1.Modiji went uninvited to Pak and Pathankot Attack happened; 2. You invited the rogue ISI to Pathankot and praised Pakistan,” he tweeted.

–IANS

bns/prs