Is Dangal star the Brand Indian Ambassador to China?

Bollywood industry’s actor Aamir Khan’s massive popularity in China has prompted the government to make the most of it by naming the Dangal star the ambassador to China. Meanwhile according to a report presently India is considering appointing Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador to showcase its services sectors in China.

Meanwhile the idea is to boost services exports and narrow India’s trade deficit with China. Moreover as per the numbers provided India has a $51 billion merchandise trade deficit and about $270 million services trade deficit with China. Accordingly the Indian government has termed these deficits as “unsustainable”.

As per latest report Chinese trade minister Zhong Shan agreed to draw up a medium and long-term road map to address the massive trade deficit between the two countries. Accordingly “Aamir Khan has won the hearts of millions of common Chinese citizens by his movies and he has created tremendous goodwill for India in China and he can be the brand ambassador to China and present our prowess in services sectors.

Moreover four Aamir Khan’s movies have been released in China which includes 3 Idiots, PK, Dangal, and Secret Superstar. Recently, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan also got a theatrical release in China.