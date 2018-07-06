Is Delhi Lt Governor or CM responsible for loads of garbage, asks SC

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) Who is responsible for clearing the “mountain loads of garbage” – those answerable to the Delhi Lt Governor or the Chief Minister, asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday while seeking their response by Wednesday.

A bench of Justice Madan B. Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta sought affidavit from both the Central and Delhi governments, clarifying who could be held responsible for clearing the garbage in Delhi and under whose jurisdiction waste management falls.

Asking Centre and Delhi government to file affidavits by Wednesday, the court posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

The bench, during the hearing, said Delhi is getting buried under mounds of garbage and Mumbai is sinking under water, but the government is doing nothing, and imposed fines on 10 states and two union territories for not filing their affidavits on their policies for solid waste management strategy.

The top court had earlier directed the Central government to file a chart indicating whether the states and union territories have constituted state-level advisory boards in accordance with the provisions of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

The court was hearing a matter related to implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

