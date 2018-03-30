Is Katrina Kaif romancing Salman Khan for ‘Bharat’?

Bollywood industry’s superstar Salman Khan had stated an interesting line up of films. Meanwhile from Race 3 to Dabangg 3 to Bharat, his forthcoming films have already created much hype in the film circles as well as fans. Accordingly the actor, will soon wrap up Remo D’Souza’s Race 3, will now jump to Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat as per latest report.

Reports stated that the movie is set to go on floors soon, Zafar has still not finalised the leading lady. Recently there were reports of Priyanka Chopra portraying as Salman’s pair in Bharat spread like wildfire, but her short visit to Mumbai did not materialize into any film. Moreover according to a report Priyanka might have dropped from the running.

Furthermore presently the makers are considering Salman’s ex-lover Katrina Kaif for the role. Moreover going by the super success of Tiger Zinda Hai, Zafar wants to recreate the magic.

Further there has been no official confirmation and this is not the first time that Katrina’s name has popped up for Bharat. In February, speculation was rife that Zafar is keen to rope in Katrina for Bharat opposite Salman Khan and the filmmaker had rubbishes the rumors.