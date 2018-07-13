South Asia

IS militants behead Taliban commander in Afghanistan: Official

Kabul, July 18 (IANS) Militants loyal to the Islamic State (IS) terror group captured and beheaded a senior commander of the rival Taliban on Wednesday amid fierce fighting continuing between the two groups in Afghanistan Jawzjan province, a government spokesman said.

The rival groups have been locked in a battle over the past one week in the Darzab district and on Wednesday IS militants killed Mullah Burjan, Reza Ghafoori said.

