Is Musk’s girlfriend Grimes pregnant?

San Francisco, Jan 9 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s musician girlfriend Claire Boucher — better known by her stage name Grimes — has left her followers guessing after she posted a topless photo with a graphic of an unborn child overlaid onto her stomach on Instagram.

As social media was abuzz whether she is pregnant or not, Instagram reportedly removed her photo for violating its nudity policies, The Verge reported late Wednesday.

Grimes then posted an edited version of the photo with the caption, “Censored for insta haha — almost got away (with it).”

Grimes also posted her topless photo on Twitter but the micro-blogging platform did not remove the post “presumably due to Twitter’s more lax nudity policies”.

Grimes responded to an Instagram comment on the photos: “Being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being.”

She did not elaborate or even confirm her pregnancy outright but the photo triggered a wave of reactions among the social media fraternity.

According to reports, this might be Grimes’s way of announcing she’s pregnant with her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, slated for release on February 21.

Musk was last spotted at the Game Awards in Los Angeles with his girlfriend where she performed her new song — 4AEM.

Incidentally, 48-year-old Musk ripped off his jacket, tossed it towards the audience and showed some smart dance moves on stage during a ceremony at Tesla’s new $2 billion plant near Shanghai on Tuesday.

The 15-second clip of the event, where the first China-made Model 3 sedans were handed over to the public, was widely shared on social media.

–IANS

na/in