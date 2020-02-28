Is one man’s footprint fuelling Covid-19 fears in Delhi?

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Most of the coronavirus footprints that seem to have been unleashed on the national capital seems to the result of the criss-crossing by one single individual.

The Hyatt Regency being quarantined in Delhi, two schools in Noida shutting down and Agra seeing number of coronavirus suspects rise — they all seem to be the results of one individual’s movements without knowing that he has been infected with coronavirus.

Did the man, who travelled from Rome to Budapest and then to Delhi via Vienna, cause the virus to spread?

Did his visit to the Hyatt lead to coronavirus panic in the establishment?

Did his son’s birthday party in Agra in the presence of other families having children studying in two private schools in Noida trigger an alarm to close the institutes temporarily for sanitisation?

Or was the birthday bash in Agra responsible six more people from the city showing symptoms of the deadly disease?

On its part, Air India has issued an advisory about the flight from Vienna to Delhi carrying the man who has tested positive for coronavirus.

The man from Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Following this, as a precautionary measure, two private schools decided to cancel classes for the next few days because the patient happens to be the father of a student in one of the schools.

He also reportedly went to Hyatt Regency for dinner. Hyatt was quarantined on Tuesday and the staff have been asked to observe quarantine.

One of the schools, where the Delhi man’s son is a primary class student, said that it will remain shut from March 4 to March 6.

The parent had thrown a birthday party last week for his son in Agra, triggering fears that the students who attended it might be at risk.

Medical samples from five students of the school have been taken to check if anyone has been infected, an official said.

The second school said that it is suspending classes till March 9 and sanitising its campus.

Meanwhile, some family members of the coronavirus-infected Delhi man were shifted to the Safdarjung Hospital for tests after they showed symptoms of the virus.

