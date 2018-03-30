Is Priyanka Chopra ready to pose in Bollywood movie after a gap?

Bollywood industry’s starlet Priyanka Chopra, who has been missing from the Bollywood cinema since last years, apparently wants to get back to her roots. Meanwhile after spending days in Mumbai, Priyanka recently took a flight to flow back to the sets of ‘Quantico’ in Ireland to shoot for few sequences of the third season.

Accordingly ‘Quantico’ season 3 is all set to premiere on April 26th in the US. Further reports suggest that Priyanka is keen to do a Hindi film before she takes up any more international project. Moreover apart from Quantico, Priyanka will also be seen in ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’.

Sources reported that the actress has shown her interest to be a part of Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ and isn’t very keen for the fourth season of Quantico and moreover Priyanka feels that the show will get repetitive if it goes beyond the third season.

Presently she is also considering another project, which will be based on the life of Kalpana Chawla. Previously Aitraaz’ film which was released in 2004, won her positive accolades from her fans and several awards for playing a negative character with much conviction on-screen.