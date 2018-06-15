Is rainwater damaging your hair? Fret not
New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) In monsoon, getting drenched happens to be on the top of the list. Though its fun to play in the rain, the victim of such a joyful experience is the hair hence its important to keep in mind some tips to preserve your tresses and avoid hair problems.
Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic gives tips to get hassle free hair.
* If you do wet your hair in the rain, make sure that you wash your hair as soon as possible with a mild shampoo and condition after that. Do not leave the rainwater in the hair for a long time as it is high in chemical contents and can damage the hair.
* Oil massages can work wonders during monsoon season. Simply, pamper your hair with a good oil massage twice a week. This will not only nourish your scalp with essential nutrients but also strengthen the hair roots.
* Healthy hair is a direct result of what you include in your daily diet. Eat a protein and vitamin-rich diet. Vitamins and proteins are the building blocks of the hair and they help your hair regain its natural strength, thus preventing hair fall.
Sonia Mathur, Head – Training and Competence Development at Divine Organics has come up with some quick tips and tricks that can be included in your daily regimen:
* To restore a sticky and sweaty scalp due to the rains and humidity, ensure you add a mild shampoo and conditioner to your hair care routine. This will provide the right amount of nourishment and strengthen the roots. Shampoo and condition your hair at least 2-3 times a week to keep it healthy and nourished.
* Avoid using continuous heat on hair. It leads to cracks in the cuticle layer, split ends and increased frizz. If styling is a must, minimize this damage by adding a strong heat protectant prior to styling your hair.
* Staying hydrated is always a must. On average you should aim to drink around 8-12 glasses of water a day.
–IANS
nv/bg