Is Shraddha Kapoor posing with Salman in ‘Bharat’?

Presently as per report speculations were rife that actress Shraddha Kapoor would be joining the cast of ‘Bharat’ and ‘Shotgun Shaadi’ but the actor recently revealed that she has not been approached for the projects.

Accordingly Shraddha has denied rumors of her being part of ‘Bharat’ and even ‘Shotgun Shaadi’ with Sidharth Malhotra in the lead. Shraddha said there are a couple of films that her name is being associated with when she hasn’t even been approached. But the fact is that the only films she is working on are Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Stree and Saaho.

Meanwhile ‘Saaho’ is an action thriller, which stars ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas while ‘Stree’ is a horror comedy that features Rajkumar Rao. Currently the film is being shot in Chanderi, Bhopal. Moreover Shraddha is currently busy shooting ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’ opposite Shahid Kapoor in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand.

Her spokesperson added that the actress is busy shooting opposite Shahid Kapoor in Uttarakhand and recently she had performed in a song with the actor and the shoot is going in full swing. Keep watching for more updates about Shraddha soon.