Is SRK’S next with ‘Padmaavat’ Filmmaker?

Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan has almost wrapped his schedules for 2018’s much-awaited film ‘Zero’. Meanwhile the Aanand L Rai directorial film, also featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, has already created a lot of buzz and there have been reports about Shah Rukh Khan’s next post ‘Zero’.

As per reports speculation of Shah Rukh being part of Rakesh Sharma biopic has been quite rife. Accordingly Shah Rukh Khan has been in conversation with the renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his next project.

Moreover a source quoted stating that not many know that Shah Rukh and Bhansali have been in talks for long. Recently the ‘Padmaavat’ director narrated his script to Shah Rukh, which will be a fictional love story with a period setting. While Shah Rukh has given his nod in principle, the project is facing a roadblock by way of its female lead.

Furthermore Bhansali wants the project to go on floors later this year since SRK will finish ‘Zero’ and will have ample time for Bhansali’s next. Moreover ‘Salute’ is likely to begin in January next year. Hence considering the date issues, they haven’t finalized anything yet.