IS suspect arrested in Morocco

Rabat, Nov 27 (IANS) Moroccan security forces arrested on Tuesday a man with suspected link to the Islamic State (IS) terror group.

The 33-year-old suspect was detained in Sale for spreading propaganda for IS and advocating the group’s extremist ideology on social applications and networks, said a statement issued by the Central Bureau of Judicial Investigation, Morocco’s intelligence bureau.

The suspect published video recordings of teaching the methods of making bombs and explosive belts, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He also incited terrorist acts in the name of IS, including launching “lone wolf” attacks, it added.

The investigations also revealed that the suspect, who was preparing to carry out a suicide attack in Morocco, had been in contact with IS media leaders and their supporters abroad.

The suspect will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation under the supervision of the public prosecutor’s office, the statement added.

–IANS

rs/