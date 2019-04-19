ISB, Moscow School tie up for emerging markets focus

Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) The Indian School of Business (ISB) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo to strengthen executive education and research in emerging markets.

They agreed to conduct joint educational modules, exchange faculty and research staff, organise joint events, academic research and other initiatives.

ISB Dean Professor Rajendra Srivastava said it was a great opportunity for the ISB to expand the frontiers of academic collaborations globally with like-minded partners. “With Skolkovo, the number one brand in Russia, we hope to strengthen our Executive Education Programmes and also our ongoing research on emerging markets,” he said.

Skolkovo Dean Professor Marat Atnashev said that joint research conducted between ISB’s Initiative for Emerging Market Studies (IEMS) and Skolkovo IEMS (Institute for Emerging Market Studies) showed the importance of the schools’ academic collaboration.

“We are pleased that the common connection between the two schools has grown into a comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership. I would also like to mention that the ISB inspired the establishment of Skolkovo,” he said.

Under this MoU, both the schools have agreed to work on various areas related to executive education, public policy and family business. ISB will also help Skolkovo School in its Eurasia initiative.

–IANS

ms/rtp/bg