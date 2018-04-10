Ishaan Khatter’s happy fateful coincidence

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Ishaan Khatter says it was a “happy fateful coincidence” to get to dance on Prabhudheva’s “Muqabala” song in his debut film “Beyond The Clouds”.

As part of a scene in the Majid Majidi directorial, Ishaan’s character Amir is supposed to turn on a song and dance to it.

In the sequence, Ishaan is seen freestyling to the original track, but in a shadow.

“I have to admit that this was a very happy fateful coincidence for me. While shooting the scene, Mr Majidi asked me to play any song I felt like at the time that would help elevate the moment,” Ishaan said in a statement.

“When I hit play button on my music player, ‘Muqabala’ started. He absolutely loved it and asked me to take my shot and it all just magically happened. This song is in no way a new rendition or version of the song. It is very much the killer original track,” added Ishaan, who is Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother.

“Beyond The Clouds” is Iranian filmmaker Majidi’s maiden India-set project.

The film narrates a heart-warming tale of a brother and sister, and how they find happiness in separation and turbulent times. It also celebrates the triumph and adoration of life against a Mumbai backdrop. Produced by Zee Studios and Namah Pictures, the film is set to release globally including India on April 20.

