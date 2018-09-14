Ishita Dutta’s first attempt at action

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Ishita Dutta says she will soon be seen doing action for the first time on screen.

She has tried her hand at action scenes for a film titled “Blank”. It will also star Sunny Deol and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia’s nephew Karan Kapadia, who will make his Bollywood debut.

“It’s an action film. I am doing action for the first time. So, it got me really interested in the project. I play a cop and it will release in January next year,” Ishita told IANS in a telephonic interview.

The “Firangi” actress has another film in her kitty.

“It’s a thriller. I am really excited about it. A lot of interesting projects are happening, so I am happy. Professionally, it has been a good year for me,” she said.

She will also be sharing screen space with her husband and actor Vatsal Sheth in the Colors show “Kaun Hai”.

“It’s the first show that I am doing after marriage and it happens to be with Vatsal. It’s quite exciting. It’s a series of 10 episodes. It has horror, mythology and romance,” she said.

On shooting with her former “Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar” co-star, she said: “On the work front, it is similar because we are actors. The good thing about working together is that we get to travel together and spend time on set.

“I hope our chemistry is far better than before because now we are married.”

Commenting on her character, she said: “Both of us belong to rich families in today’s time. It starts with a previous era. Both are reborn in this era. We fall in love with each other.

“Vatsal’s character has an ulterior motive because he is a rakshas and I am a devi. I am unaware of my powers.”

The two will complete one year as a married couple in November.

“I can’t believe it. I feel like I just got married. I am excited about completing one year. We will probably go out somewhere,” said Ishita.

