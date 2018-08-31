ISHRAE-Danfoss to focus on energy efficient building in hospitality, healthcare

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) and energy efficient solutions major Danfoss India will focus on energy efficient buildings in healthcare and hospitality sectors this year, said a statement.

The ISHRAE and Danfoss India selects and awards buildings that are energy efficient.

“This year, our focus is set on showcasing India’s smart and energy-efficient buildings in the healthcare and hospitality sector that have created a benchmark among commercial buildings,” Ravichandran Purushothaman, President, Danfoss India was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the company.

The Reliance Corporate IT Park – Building 22, Navi Mumbai is the latest infrastructure project that was inducted into the ACREX Hall of Fame 2018 at the ACREX Expo that took place in Bangalore earlier this year.

The other energy efficient buildings there were inducted in to the ACREX Hall of Fame were the Chatrapathi Shivaji International Airport, Terminal 2, Mumbai in 2016 followed by the Infosys EC-53 (M&C Building), Bangalore in 2017.

The criterion for evaluation include multiple parameters such as the heating, ventilation, air conditioning system Energy Performance Index (EPI), indoor air quality, light power density, water consumption and compliance with relevant codes/standards.

The last date for sending nomination is September 30.

–IANS

vj/prs