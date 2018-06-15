ISL: ATK rubbishes Schweinsteiger rumours

Kolkata, June 19 (IANS) Rubbishing media reports, two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Atlético de Kolkata (ATK) on Tuesday said they are not in talks with 2014 German World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger.

“We don’t know about such reports. We have not contacted any player,” an ATK spokesperson said.

Reports in a vernacular daily claimed that ATK are in advanced talks with the former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder.

It said that newly appointed coach Steve Coppell wants Schweinsteiger in his ranks.

ATK endured a disappointing season last time, finishing ninth in the 10-team table with 16 points from 18 games.

In the Super Cup, ATK made a round-of-16 of the Super Cup where they suffered defeat at the hands of FC Goa.

–IANS

dm/kk/vm