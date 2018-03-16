ISL: Chennaiyin coach Gregory signs 1-year contract extension

Chennai, March 19 (IANS) Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions Chennaiyin FC on Monday announced that head coach John Gregory has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

Under his leadership, the club finished second in the league stage of the competition and overcame FC Goa by a 4-1 aggregate victory in the semis.

The first English coach to win the ISL trophy, Gregory led the side to an eight-match unbeaten run that culminated in a 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the final, thus securing qualification to the 2019 AFC Cup.

“I am extremely delighted to continue with Chennaiyin FC for one more year. My first year in India couldn’t have been more perfect, with us winning the title,” Gregory said in a statement.

“It has been an incredible journey filled with some fabulous memories and achievements along the way. The togetherness shown by the entire squad throughout the season was exemplary. The aim is to take the same forward into the Super Cup and the next season,” he added.

By winning a second ISL trophy under Gregory’s watch, Chennaiyin FC also became the most successful club in the tournament’s history so far.

The team will regroup under Gregory ahead of the Super Cup match against Aizawl FC on March 31, 2018.

–IANS

dm/tri/vm