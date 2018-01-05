ISL: Chennaiyin FC coach Gregory suspended, fined

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC coach John Gregory was on Saturday suspended for three matches and fined Rs 4 lakh for misconduct with match officials during the Indian Super League (ISL) season four fixture against Jamshedpur City FC.

“All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee found Chennaiyin coach Gregory in breach of Article 50 (misconduct against match officials) and Article 58 (offensive behaviour and fair play) for his offensive remarks to referee during Match # 33 of JFC Vs Chennaiyin FC at JRD Tata Sports Complex on 28th December 2018,” the ISL said in a statement.

