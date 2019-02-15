ISL: Delhi hand Bengaluru another defeat

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Daniel Lalhlimpuia scored twice in three minutes as Delhi Dynamos FC pipped Bengaluru FC 3-2 in a closely fought Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here on Sunday.

Ulises Davila’s goal in the ninth minute gave Delhi the lead and opened the game up in midfield before Boithang Haokip scored in the 19th minute to bring Bengaluru level.

Sunil Chhetri’s 72nd-minute strike looked to have put Bengaluru in the driving seat before Lalhlimpuia struck twice (77′, 80′) to seal a win for his team.

The win means Delhi are now unbeaten in their last five matches, winning three of them.

Bengaluru, on the other hand, have lost three of their last five matches, picking up just four points after being unbeaten in the first 11 games of the season. Bengaluru, however, are perched at the top of the table with 31 points from 16 matches.

–IANS

kk/pcj