ISL: Dynamos part ways with assistant coach Shakti Chauhan

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) A week after parting ways with head coach Miguel Angel Portugal, Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos on Friday announced the end of its four-year association with assistant coach Shakti Chauhan.

Shakti was instrumental in guiding the club to back-to-back semi-final finishes in season 2 and season 3, and his tactical acumen was well respected in the Dynamos camp.

“Shakti’s knowledge of the Indian players was vital for us over these years. He has been a stable and consistent force from the very beginning and his efforts cannot go unnoticed. We would like to wish him the best for his future,” Delhi Dynamos Director Rohan Sharma said in a statement.

Earlier, this month Dynamos parted ways with Spanish head coach Portugal, who returned home to lead Spanish second-division club Granada CF until the end of the season.

