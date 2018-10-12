ISL: Dynamos to clash with ATK on Wednesday (Preview)

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Delhi Dynamos will face ATK in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) Season 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against FC Pune City two weeks back while the visitors will be eyeing their first points of the season following back-to-back defeats in their opening two encounters.

Dynamos head into this game with good news on the injury front as long term absentee Daniel Lahlimpuia is back training with the side and could be expected to feature against Steve Coppell’s side.

Midfielder Bikramjit Singh though still remains a doubtful starter following a calf injury he sustained against Pune.

Dynamos head into the game following a two-week break due to international fixtures, but defender Rana Gharami believes that a long gap has allowed his team to prepare well for this game.

“We had a long break and that has given us a lot of time to figure this ATK team out. They have a strong team with really good foreign players, so its going to be hard for us defenders, but we are confident heading into this game,” Rana said.

“We were really close to winning the last match but that ended as a draw and it was a big disappointment for us. This is a must win encounter for both the sides, so we really need to give our best,” he added.

The game against Pune saw local boy Shubham Sarangi make his debut for the senior team and the 18-year old is looking forward to more of such opportunities as the season progresses.

“I am happy the coach believed in me and gave me that opportunity. It was a dream come true for me and I want to make the most of these chances. I’ll keep working hard and make sure that I can retain my place in the side,” Shubham said.

In the last fixture, Dynamos created a lot of chances but failed to hit the target on most occasions but that isn’t bothering head coach Josep Gombau as he believes the side is working according to the plan.

“Last game we had a lot of chances and we missed. To win games you need to take these chances and we are working on that. Good thing is that we created chances. That’s the difficult thing in football,” the coach said.

The visitors boast a strong squad and Gombau is vary of the threat they possess in terms of attack.

“ATK have a very good game. They have many good players in the side. Tomorrow will be a difficult game for us,” he said.

The game meanwhile will mark the return of Dynamos’ all-time top scorer Kalu Uche as he returns to the stadium where he was so prolific last season, for the first time.

Former Dynamos defender Sena Ralte though will miss the clash as he will be serving his suspension.

–IANS

