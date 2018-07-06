ISL: FC Goa rope in goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte

Panjim, July 9 (IANS) FC Goa on Monday announced the signing of 25-year-old Mizoram goalkeeper Lalthuammawia Ralte from Bengaluru FC.

Ralte is a young, agile goalkeeper who started his senior career with Shillong Lajong in 2011 and debuted against Churchill Brothers the same year.

He contributed to Shillong Lajong’s success, taking them to the semi-finals of the Federation Cup the same year.

He joined defending I-league champions Bengaluru FC thereafter in the summer of 2014 and made his debut a few months later. He helped Bengaluru FC to the I-league title once again in his debut season.

The Mizoram goalkeeper is highly rated in and is known to be great with his feet. His distribution skill and ability to react quickly to save shots makes him a prized prospect.

On singing, Ralte said, “I am honoured to have signed for FC Goa and am really looking forward to playing and learning from coach Sergio Lobera. The team performed very well last year in the Indian Super League and Super Cup and I hope I can help the team achieve its target of winning the league.”

Head coach, Sergio Lobera had a specific, attacking brand of football that saw his team top the scoring charts in the last season of the ISL.

“After Naveen left we did a market research in order to find the best possible option to improve last season’s numbers. Despite the fact that he hasn’t played much during the last few seasons, we know of Ralte’s abilities and strengths. He is a goalkeeper who is comfortable with the ball at his feet. He has a great personality too and the skills we need for a goalkeeper to fit our style,” Lobera said in a statement.

This is FC Goa’s third signing of the summer after Lenny Rodrigues and Jackichand Singh.

