ISL: Former Chelsea coach Grant appointed NorthEast United advisor

Guwahati, Jan 4 (IANS) Former Chelsea manager Avram Grant has stepped in to advise NorthEast United FC for the remainder of the Indian Super League (ISL) season, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Grant said, “I agreed to the challenge and am hitting the ground running.”

“India is a new and exciting environment for football and look forward to the pace of the League. I have confidence in the club and we will do all we can to take the Club forward.”

Grant moved to England in 2006 to become Technical Director of Portsmouth before being appointed Director of football at Chelsea in July 2007 and steered the team into the Champions League final, the League Cup final and contesting the English Premier League title to the last day.

Grant has spent the majority of his career coaching and managing in Israel, winning a

number of national league and cup victories with different teams, and also managing the Israeli national team for four years.

His last appointment was coach of the Ghana national football team.

