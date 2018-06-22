ISL: Jackichand Singh signs for FC Goa

Panjim, June 29 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) outfit FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of winger Jackichand Singh from Kerala Blasters FC.

The Indian has represented Maharashtra duo FC Pune City and Mumbai City FC in the ISL previous seasons and has made his move to Goa for the forthcoming season of the football mega event.

Jackichand was picked up by FC Pune City in the first ever football player auction in the second season of the league and went on to score one goal for the club before moving to Mumbai City FC the following season.

At Mumbai, Jackichand was an integral part of the attacking contingent and contributed to the success of the team on the pitch.

The Manipuri then moved to Kerala Blasters FC for the recently concluded edition of the ISL and had his best personal season in the history of the competition.

The winger went on to score two goals, including one against the Gaurs and assisted three more for the club.

Jackichand has also pulled on the blue of the national team on 16 occasions, contributing to two goals in the process.

“Signing for FC Goa is a very proud moment for me and it was something I really wanted,” Jackichand said in a statement.

“The attractive brand of football the team plays under Sergio Lobera is one of the main reasons why I wanted to join this team and I’m very happy that I’m here now,” Jackichand added.

“I can’t wait to get out on to the pitch and showcase what I have to offer to the amazing fans of the club. It’s a well-known fact that the fans always back the team and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of them at the Fatorda stadium,” he further expressed.

Excited at the prospect of the wily winger joining the ranks, FC Goa Head Coach Sergio Lobera said: “I think it is a really good signing. His profile adapts very well to our philosophy and is a player with a tremendous turn of pace and ability to destabilize defenders.”

“He is good at one on one situations as well and provides assist to the team while also being able to score goals. I’m happy with the effort the club has put in to sign the player because I am certain that he is a player who will help us achieve our goals,” he concluded.

–IANS

dm/kk/vm