ISL: Mumbai City FC part ways with Jorge Costa

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Mumbai City FC on Thursday announced that head coach, Jorge Costa will be leaving the club. Jorge’s contract expires shortly and has not been renewed. The Islanders finished the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign at the fifth spot, just missing out on the final play-off position.

Indranil Das Blah, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: “We’d like to thank Jorge sincerely for his immense contribution to the club during his two seasons with us, including a memorable run to the play-offs in his first season. Everyone at the club wishes Jorge well for the future.”

Assistant coaches Marco Leite and Pedro Miguel Correia will also be leaving the club.

The Islanders will now begin the search for Jorge’s successor.

–IANS

aak