ISL: Mumbai City FC rope in left-back Subhasish Bose

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC on Monday roped in India and Bengaluru FC fullback Subhasish Bose for the next two years.

This is Mumbai’s newest addition after they decided to retain seven players from last season’s squad.

On his new journey, Subhasish said: “I am excited to be part of Mumbai City FC for the next two years. I have heard many good things about the club and am glad to be a part of it.

“Hopefully, we will be able to give the fans something to cheer about. Lucian Goian has been a great leader and defender in the league and I am looking forward to playing alongside and learning from him.”

Subhasish started off at the Pune FC Academy and quickly came through the ranks, turning professional in 2014 when he joined Churchill Brothers on loan.

He then signed for Sporting Goa in the I-League for the 2015-16 season and established himself as their first-choice defender.

Mohun Bagan saw his potential and signed him up for their 2016-17 campaign. He became their primary left-back choice and played a key part in the side that finished runners-up in the I-league.

His consistent performances caught the eye of India coach Stephen Constantine, who has since regularly called him for senior team camps.

Subhasish made his debut for the national team in India’s 5-0 win against Chinese Taipei in the opening tie of the ongoing Intercontinental Cup.

–IANS

dm/pur/vd