Isla Fisher jokes about producing sperms

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Actress Isla Fisher has joked about producing sperms after her photograph was used in an article to illustrate the need for Redhead donors.

Fisher, 42, is known for her auburn hair.

“By attaching a photo of me to this article, it implies that I am able to produce sperm,” Fisher wrote alongside a photo of the article on Instagram, reported people.com.

“I can not. Believe me, I’ve tried,” Fisher quipped.

The “Now You See Me” star, who is married to comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, is a mother to three children — Montgomery Moses Brian, 3, Elula, 8, and Olive, 10.

The ad for redhead donors surfaced in 2017 on the Facebook page of Co-ParentMatch.

“Wanted Ginger sperm donors,” the ad read. “#SaveGingers.”

“Our female members are looking for ginger donors now! Only 2 per cent of our sperm donors have ginger hair,” the ad continued.

–IANS

nv/rb