Islamic body strongly condemns attacks in Sri Lanka

Rabat, April 22 (IANS) The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) strongly condemned the deadly bomb attacks in Sri Lanka.

The ISESCO said in a statement on Sunday that this heinous act is a crime against humanity and an ugly face of hatred and extremism, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attacks “hamper international efforts to promote the values of peace, coexistence and respect among followers of religions,” it added.

Sri Lankan police said that 13 people had been arrested over a series of blasts which killed 228 people across the nation.

