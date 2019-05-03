Israel attacks 70 military targets in Gaza Strip

Jerusalem, May 5 (IANS) Israel attacked about 70 military targets of Hamas and Islamic Jihad organisations in the Palestinian Gaza Strip on Saturday, said a report by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli attack followed a barrage of more than 200 rockets fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel starting around 10 a.m., wounding two people, of whom was an 80-year-old woman seriously injured in the city of Kiryat Gat, Xinhua reported.

According to reports by the Israeli media, during the IDF attacks in Gaza Strip, a 14-month-old Palestinian infant was killed.

The IDF announced that one of the destroyed Palestinian targets was an Islamic Jihad 20-metre-deep cross-border tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip.

In addition, other Islamic Jihad targets were struck, including military compounds and refugee camps.

According to the IDF, five military compounds of Hamas in the city of Gaza were also attacked, which are used for training and weapon manufacturing.

One of the compounds, according to the Israeli army, serves the Hamas Naval Force.

A joint compound belonging to both organisations was also under attack in the city of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip.

