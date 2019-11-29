Israel demolishes Palestinian homes in southern West Bank

Ramallah, Dec 6 (IANS) Israel demolished four homes belonging to Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron.

Rateb Jabour, coordinator of the Palestinian Authority’s Anti-Wall and Settlement Commission on Thursday said that Israeli forces escorted heavy machinery into Maghayer al-Abeed area near Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, where they demolished four residential structures, leaving 11 members from three families homeless, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army destroyed a local industrial plant used by farmers in Adh-Dhahiriya city, southwest of Hebron, according to Jabour.

Masafer Yatta is a herding community composed of almost 19 small localities to the south of Hebron. The community earns their living from animal herding and husbandry.

Furthermore, Israeli settlers attacked Palestinian farmers in Umm al-Arayes village, which is also located in the south of Hebron, and prevented them from working in their farms.

The farmers reportedly filed complaints against the settlers to Israeli police, but did not get an immediate response.

Jabour said that Palestinian farmers in the area often complain about attacks by Israeli settlers.

–IANS

