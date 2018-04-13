Israel fully supports US-led airstrikes on Syria: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, April 15 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel “fully supports” the joint airstrikes on Syria by the US, Britain and France.

“A year ago, I made clear that Israel fully supports US President Donald Trump’s decision to stand firmly against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons,” said Netanyahu in a statement on Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Trump’s determination and Israel’s support have remained unchanged,” he said.

“This morning, the US, Britain, and France proved that their commitment to the fight against chemical weapons is not limited to statements only,” he added.

Netanyahu said that it should be “clear to Syrian President Bashar-al Assad that his irresponsible efforts to obtain weapons of mass destruction and its use… and his willingness to allow Iran and its proxies to entrench themselves in Syria” put the country in danger.

The US, France and Britain launched airstrikes against Syria’s capital Damascus before daybreak on Saturday, with loud explosions heard and red dots seen flying into the sky.

The airstrikes were launched under the pretext to punish Syrian government for the alleged use of chemical weapons in an attack on the rebel-held town of Douma near Damascus. Syrian government has strongly denied the allegations.

Saturday is Israel’s Sabbath, or the Jewish day of rest. Netanyahu made the statement on Saturday night when Sabbath is over.

–IANS

