Israel launches attack on air base in Syria

Damascus, July 9 (IANS) Israel has launched an attack on the T-4 Air Base in Syria’s central province of Homs, the media reported.

The Syrian air defences have “confronted” the attack on Sunday against the air base in the eastern countryside of Homs, SANA news agency reported.

Further information about the attack is still forthcoming, Xinhua reported.

Israel has carried out several attacks on this specific air base in the past, claiming it was targeting Iranian fighters and weapons.

–IANS

pgh/