Israel legalises Jewish outposts in West Bank

Jerusalem, Feb 7 (IANS) Israel’s parliament passed on Monday a law to retroactively legalise wildcat Jewish outposts built on private Palestinian lands, despite international condemnations and warnings that the law is unconstitutional.

In a late-night session, the Knesset (parliament) approved the so-called “Regulation Bill” in a 60-52 vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

Under the new legislation, about 3,850 housing units in dozens of outposts built illegally on privately owned Palestinian lands would be retroactively legalised.

The State of Israel would seize the lands, offering compensations or alternative land to the landowners, even if they do not agree to waive their property.

The outposts were erected by ultra-right settlers without permits from the Israeli authorities but the governments often have turned a blind eye to their construction.

There are additional 120 settlements that Israel considered as legal.

Both outposts and settlements are illegal under international law as they were built on lands occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast War, where the Palestinians wish to build their future state.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told reporters in London that he will vote in favour of the law immediately upon landing in Israel after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May.

But his flight was postponed due to late meetings with British officials, according to his spokesperson and the vote was held in his absence.

