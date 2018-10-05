Israel PM, Russia President to meet over Syria

Jerusalem, Oct 7 (IANS) The Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday announced he had agreed to meet Russia’s President in a bid to reduce tension between both countries over the situation in Syria.

The date for the meeting between Benjamin Netanyahu and Vladimir Putin has yet to be decided, reports Efe news.

“A short time ago I spoke with President Putin,” Netanyahu said. “We agreed to meet soon to continue the important security coordination.”

Tensions between Israel and Russia erupted in September when Syrian forces downed a Russian plane, killing all 15 people on board, in response to an Israeli attack on Iranian facilities in Syria.

Moscow accused Israel of taking advantage of the Russian plane to protect its aircraft and not giving the Russian authorities a timely warning of the Syrian attack.

Israel rebutted the accusations and sent its Air Force Chief to Moscow to discuss the matter and state his country’s case.

Then Russia conducted unprecedented aerial maneuver in the Mediterranean and announced it would provide some of its most advanced missiles to the Syrian government forces, something that raised Israel’s concerns.

“Israel will act at all times to prevent Iran from establishing a military presence in Syria and thwart the transfer of lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon,” Netanyahu added.

