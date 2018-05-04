Israel pulls out of race for UN Security Council

United Nations, May 5 (IANS) Israel on Friday withdrew from a race for a seat on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

“After consulting with our partners, including our good friends, the State of Israel has decided to postpone its candidacy for a seat on the Security Council,” said the Israeli mission to the United Nations in a press statement.

“It was decided that we will continue to act with our allies to allow for Israel to realize its right for full participation and inclusion in decision-making processes at the UN,” Xinhua reported, quoting the statement.

Israel’s withdrawal means that Belgium and Germany will be unchallenged in their bids for the two Security Council elected seats for 2019-2020 allocated for Western Europe and Other regions. The two countries still need to receive at least two-thirds of votes at the General Assembly in June elections.

The UN Security Council has 15 members — five permanent members and 10 non-permanent members. The 10 non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with five replaced each year.

If elected, Belgium and Germany will replace the Netherlands and Sweden.

