Israel reduces visa fee for Indian travellers

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Israel has reduced visa fee for Indian citizens to Rs 1,100 from Rs 1,700, a statement said on Thursday.

The reduced application fee is on the B2 visa category — where a visit to Israel is for purposes including business, meeting, conference or tourism.

According to the Israel Ministry of Tourism, there has been a tremendous growth in the number of tourists from India in the last three years.

The ministry’s India and Philippines Director Hassan Madah said that 2017 has been the best year so far with close to 60,000 visitors.

“Our inbound figures have already recorded an increase of 27 per cent — approximately 19,000 travellers — in Indian tourist arrivals from January to April as compared to the same period last year helping us get a step closer to our target of one lakh in 2018,” said Madah.

He further said that the move to reduce visa fee “will encourage more people to choose Israel as a holiday destination and boost inbound numbers from India”.

–IANS

