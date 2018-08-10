Israel reopens key Gaza crossing

Jerusalem, Aug 15 (IANS) Israel on Wednesday reopened the key Kerem Shalom crossing with Gaza, which had remained closed to commercial imports and exports for over a month.

The closure came into force on July 9, in response to the wave of incendiary balloons and rocket attacks fired at Israel from the coastal enclave.

“The Kerem Shalom crossing will be reopened this morning for full activity,” the Israeli Defence Forces said in a post on Twitter.

“In addition, the designated fishing zone off the Gaza Strip will be expanded to nine nautical miles.”

The restrictions had severe economic consequences for Gaza, as only humanitarian aid was allowed through the crossing.

A spokesman for the Palestinian Businessmen Association in Gaza said 95 per cent of Gazan industry had been shut down due to the closure of the crossing.

