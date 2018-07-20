Israel strikes Syrian position in central region

Damascus, July 23 (IANS) Israel has struck a Syrian position in Mesyaf area in the country’s central region, the media reported.

SANA news agency reported one of the military positions in Mesyaf in the countryside of the central province of Hama was hit by the Israelis on Sunday.

The attack caused damages to the facility, Xinhua news agency reported citing Sana it added.

Meanwhile, pro-government activists said the Israeli strike targeted an establishment of the military defense factory in Mesyaf.

The activists said the Syrian air defences in the central Homs province responded to the missile attack and intercepted some of the missiles.

The attack is the latest in a string of Israeli offensives on Syrian military sites in Syria.

Israel struck air base in Aleppo province in northern Syria and another airfield in Homs in July. It has repeatedly claimed it was targeting Iranian fighters and weapons. Israeli officials made it clear that they won’t tolerate any Iranian influence in Syria.

But Syrian government officials repeatedly said that the targeted areas are Syrian bases, and that the soldiers who got killed were Syrians.

This came as the Syrian army is advancing in southern Syria in areas close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, which sparked the ire of Israel who fears a growing influence of the Iranian-backed fighters of Hezbollah in that area.

