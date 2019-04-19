Israel warns of ‘high concrete threat’ in Sri Lanka

Tel Aviv, April 25 (IANS) Israel’s Counter-Terrorism Bureau on Thursday issued a travel warning for Sri Lanka, raising the threat level to indicate a “high concrete threat”, advising travellers to leave the country and avoid visiting the country in the near future.

The elevated alert level comes after consultations with security and Foreign Ministry officials, CNN quoted a statement from the Counter-Terrorism Bureau as saying.

Level 2 is the second-highest threat level. A threat level of 1 indicates a “very high concrete threat” in which travellers are urged to leave the country immediately.

The warning follows the suicide bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday which killed 359 people and injured hundreds. The Islamic State claimed responsibility though Sri Lankan authorities have blamed a local Muslim group for the carnage.

–IANS

mr/