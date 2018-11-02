Israeli air force launches large-scale exercises

Jerusalem, Nov 5 (IANS) The Israeli Air Force on Sunday began two large-scale exercises, a military spokesperson said in a statement.

The drills, called “Sky Angles” and the “Blue and White Flag”, are set to end on November 15, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the exercises, significant air traffic will be noticed over central and southern Israel, authorities said.

The international “Sky Angels” exercise will simulate first of its kind rescue scenarios, the military said.

“This exercise is a large-scale international rescue exercise and will be the largest to be held in Israel to this day,” according to the statement.

The military sees the exercise as strategically important, according to the spokesperson, adding that it will “influence the Israeli Air Force, the Israel Defense Forces and Israel.”

This year, air forces from some six countries will join the exercise including the US, Italy, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Canada, and the Netherlands.

According to the military, the “Blue and White Flag” exercise will “simulate aerial activity facing advanced threats and will facilitate cooperation between several air force components.”

This exercise is part of the annual exercising plan of the air force to preserve its “aerial superiority and freedom of movement,” the military added.

