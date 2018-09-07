Israeli aircraft target 2 Hamas posts in Gaza

Jerusalem, Sep 8 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has said Israeli military aircraft targeted two observation post belonging to Hamas, ruler of the Gaza Strip.

The first air raid, which took place in northern Gaza, came after a grenade was thrown at IDF soldiers and the border security fence from the area.

Another Hamas observation post in southern Gaza was targeted in response to the damage to security infrastructure in the area, the IDF said in a statement on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

During the clashes between thousands of Palestinian protesters and IDF soldiers on Friday near the security fence, a 17-year-old Palestinian boy was shot dead, according to the Gaza health ministry.

