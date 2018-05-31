Israeli forces shoot dead Palestinian youth in West Bank

Tel Aviv, June 6 (IANS) Israel’s military said on Wednesday that its forces shot and killed a Palestinian stone pelter in the West Bank.

Izzeddin Tamimi, a 22-year-old villager of Nabi Salah, northwest of Ramallah, was killed during clashes between Israeli army forces and local Palestinian residents, according to the Palestinian health ministry, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli forces fired three bullets at Tamimi from close range, with one hitting him in the neck, official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The army prevented Palestinian medics from helping him and took Tamimi away, WAFA added.

Meanwhile, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that Tamimi was among a group of Palestinians who hurled rocks at troops.

He hurled “a large rock” at the head of a soldier, the spokesperson noted.

“In response, the soldier fired toward the Palestinian, who was injured and medically treated by Israel Defense Forces troops at the scene,” said the spokesperson.

The military later announced his death.

The incident came amid heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, especially along the Israel-Gaza fence, where Israeli forces have killed at least 122 Palestinians since March 30.

–IANS

ahm/bg