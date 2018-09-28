Israeli PM thanks US for record military aid deal

Jerusalem, Oct 3 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday thanked the US for a record military aid package deal that has just come into effect.

On Monday, US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confirmed in a statement that the 10-year deal, worth $38 billion, came into effect on Monday as the new fiscal year began, Xinhua reported.

“I thank the American administration and Congress for their commitment to Israel and for providing aid funds in the coming decade,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office.

The aid deal was signed in 2016 by Israel with former US President Barack Obama’s administration.

“Israel and the world face complex security challenges, first and foremost the Iranian aggression,” Netanyahu said. “The unwavering support of the US for Israel’s right to defend itself is one of the pillars of the strong relationship between the two countries.”

Under the deal, Israel will receive from the United States $3.3 billion annually in foreign military financing and 500 million dollars per year for cooperative programmes for missile defence over the next 10 years.

By confirming the deal, the US “unconditionally affirms Israel’s right to self-defence,” Nauert said.

This deal “is a concrete demonstration of our commitment to Israel’s capacity to defend itself with a qualitative military edge over all potential regional adversaries,” she added.

