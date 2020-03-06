Israel’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 reach 25

Jerusalem, March 8 (IANS) Four Israelis, all from central Israel, tested positive on Saturday with COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25, the Israeli Ministry of Health said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli youths will be recruited to help disinfect public facilities, such as bus and train stations, the Xinhua news agency reported.

He added that a line of credit will be allocated to businesses that face difficulties due to the situation.

–IANS

rs/