ISSF World Cup: India end campaign with 3 golds, 1 silver

Beijing, April 28 (IANS) India ended their campaign at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup with a total of four medals: three golds and a silver.

Divyansh Panwar and Anjum Moudgil had won the first medal for India at the Beijing ISSF World Cup after clinching gold in 10m Air Rifle Mixed event. They defeated the Chinese pair of Liu Ruxuan and Yang Haoran on Thursday.

Thereafter, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Choudhary won the gold medal in 10m Air Pistol Mixed event. The pair of Bhaker and Chowdhary outshot Jiang Ranxin and Pang Wei of China 16-6 in the final on Thursday.

On Friday, 17-year-old Divyansh won another medal for the country by winning a silver medal in 10m Air Rifle event. While the next day, Abhishek Verma won the gold in 10m Air Pistol event.

On Sunday, none of the Indians were able to add to the medals tally as they failed to qualify for the finals in their respective events.

While Gaayathri, Sunidhi Chauhan and Kajal Saini finished to make it to the finals of the Women’s 50m Rifle 3P event, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and Chinki Yadav could not make it to the summit clash of the 25m Pistol Event.

At the ISSF World Cup, India secured five quotas in shooting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Abhishek and Saurabh secured the Olympic quota in 10m Air Rifle event while Divyansh clinched the quota in 10m Air Rifle event. In women’s, Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela secured an Olympic quota in the 10m Air Rifle event.

