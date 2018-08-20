Isuzu Motors India to raise prices of D-MAX pick-ups

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Isuzu Motors India on Wednesday said that it will raise the prices of its range of D-MAX pick-ups from September.

According to the company, the price increase will be in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 (ex-showroom), across variants.

“The increase is expected to be between 2 and 3 per cent across the commercial variants – ‘D-MAX Regular Cab’ and ‘D-MAX S-CAB’ and the lifestyle and adventure ‘Pick-up – D-MAX V-Cross’,” the company said in a statement.

–IANS

ravi-rv/prs